First Annual Las Rageous. Downtown Las Vegas. April 21 and 22.
Godsmack, Avenge Sevenfold, Coheed and Cambria, Breaking Benjamin, Anthrax, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Eagle of Death Metal, Of Mice and Men, All That Remains, The Devil Wears Prada, Escape the Fate, Nations, Code Red Riot, We Gave It Hell, A Friend A Foe and many more
Food truck village, freak show performers, and more
Passes
2 Day General Access Passes. VIP silver. VIP Gold. Early Bird Prices.
- General admission access to the venue for Friday and Saturday.
- Only a limited amount will be available at the Early Bird price.
- VIP access to the venue for Friday and Saturday
- Includes private VIP viewing area for both stages
- Exclusive lounge with premium cashbar, shade, and premium seating with view
- Private restroom facilities
- Complimentary onsite parking 100 feet from entrance
- VIP access to the venue for Fridayand Saturday
- Includes private VIP viewing area for both stages
- Exclusive lounge with premium cashbar, shade, and premium seating with view
- Open bar from 4pm to 6pm each day
- Private restroom facilities
- Commemorative Year 1 festival t-shirt and Limited Poster





200 South Third St Las Vegas, NV 89101
FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions


How old do I have to be to attend the event?
This is an all ages event.

What time does the event start and end each day?
Doors are at 4:00 PM - 1:00 AM.

When will set times be announced?
Set times will be announced two weeks before the event.

Will Alcohol be sold?
Yes to those 21 years of age and older with valid ID.

Where should I stay?
There are a collection of great hotels located in downtown Las Vegas within a 5 minute walk of the festival site. Or, if you stay on the strip it’s a 5-10 minute cab ride.

Does the venue have ATMs?
Yes



Press inquiries: A12 entertainment, Ashley Di Buduo ashley@a12entertainment.com
To be a Sponsor: Sarah Baer sponsor@lasrageous.com
GENERAL QUESTIONS OR TO VOLUNTEER: INFO@LASRAGEOUS.COM


800-745-3000 | TICKETMASTER.COM


