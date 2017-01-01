First Annual Las Rageous. Downtown Las Vegas. April 21 and 22.

Godsmack, Avenge Sevenfold, Coheed and Cambria, Breaking Benjamin, Anthrax, Mastodon, Killswitch Engage, Eagle of Death Metal, Of Mice and Men, All That Remains, The Devil Wears Prada, Escape the Fate, Nations, Code Red Riot, We Gave It Hell, A Friend A Foe and many more

Food truck village, freak show performers, and more

Passes

2 Day General Access Passes. VIP silver. VIP Gold. Early Bird Prices. - General admission access to the venue for Friday and Saturday.

- Only a limited amount will be available at the Early Bird price. - VIP access to the venue for Friday and Saturday

- Includes private VIP viewing area for both stages

- Exclusive lounge with premium cashbar, shade, and premium seating with view

- Private restroom facilities - Complimentary onsite parking 100 feet from entrance

- VIP access to the venue for Fridayand Saturday

- Includes private VIP viewing area for both stages

- Exclusive lounge with premium cashbar, shade, and premium seating with view

- Open bar from 4pm to 6pm each day

- Private restroom facilities

- Commemorative Year 1 festival t-shirt and Limited Poster







200 South Third St Las Vegas, NV 89101